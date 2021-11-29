Some Barbadians don't want Prince Charles to be guest of honour as Barbados removes Queen as head of state

Barbados will become a monarchy free republic on Tuesday when it remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state.

Famed for its beaches and love of cricket, Barbados will this week replace its head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, with her current representative, Governor General Sandra Mason.



Queen Elizabeth will feel “sadness” over Barbados's decision to remove her as head of state on November 30, read a report in The Times.

It said Prince Charles, who will be paying a two-day visit to the country, will feel “a twinge of regret” as Barbados cuts ties with the monarchy.

Commenting on the development, Phil Dampier, an expert on British royal family, said on Twitter, "Barbados should of course decide its own future but not all Barbadians are happy ditching The Queen. They should have had a referendum surely?".

He post was also retweeted by senior royal biographer Angela Levin.

Some criticism has also focused on Mottley inviting Prince Charles to be the guest of honor, and to award him the Order of Freedom of Barbados, the highest national honor.

"The British royal family is a source of exploitation in this region and, as yet, they have not offered a formal apology or any kind of repair for past harms," said Kristina Hinds, international relations lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Barbados.