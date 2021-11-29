Gigi Hadid joins Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa to pay tribute to her friend Virgil Abloh

Supermodel Gigi Hadid said she is heartbroken by the loss of her dear friend Virgil Abloh, the acclaimed designer, who died at 41.

Gigi Hadid joined Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Maria Sharapova and other celebrities to pay tribute to Virgil.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared multiple throwback photos with Virgil Abloh.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh.He was 1 of 1," she wrote.

She continued, "His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man."

Gigi Hadid added, "I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room."

She said, "You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. “See you somewhere, soon.”

"Sending my deepest condolences, light, and strength to Shannon, their kids, and his whole family."



