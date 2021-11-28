I'm A Celebrity stars removed from camp: Fans fear about the show's return

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! fans were unhappy over scrapping the two live shows due to Storm Arwen, fearing about show's return as the stars have also been removed from the camp.

The fans think the show's return could be delayed for days after filming equipment was damaged and the stars were removed from the camp du to the bed weather.

Some of the stars will individually return to quarantine to ensure they remain covid secure and will only return once the whole production is safely re-established.

ITV bosses had already announced that the two live shows on Saturday and Sunday would be scrapped due to the bad weather and replaced with compilation clips looking back at previous series.

A statement from ITV read: 'Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle'

The I'm A Celebrity campmates have been told to leave Gwrych Castle in north Wales after Storm Arwen sent a 100ft tree crashing into a wall of the building.