Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled for working with Anurag Kashyap in past

Abhishek Bachchan was recently trolled for working with a Bollywood director, Anurag Kashyap in past.

The actor, joined by Chitrangda Singh, graced an episode of the The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film, Bob Biswas.

In a segment, the comedy show’s host Kapil Sharma read a few interesting comments, posted by netizens on the actor’s social media account.

However, Sharma mentioned a mean comment that trolled Bachchan calling him poor. The statement read, “Told you not to work with Anurag, he’ll make you poor.”

The comment was referred to Bachchan-starrer 2018 film, Manmarziyaan, helmed by Kashyap.

The move also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal however it only managed to achieve moderate box office success.