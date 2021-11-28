Preity Zinta marks 18 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartwarming video

Zinta, who played the beloved Naina in the Nikkhil Advani film, took to Instagram to mark the milestone

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta celebrated 18 years of her 2003 classic Kal Ho Naa Ho with a heartwarming video edit for fans.

Zinta, who played the beloved Naina in the Nikkhil Advani film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram on November 28 to mark the milestone, sharing a video edit.

“18 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

The video itself is a compilation of some of the film’s most memorable scenes, including one where Preity and Saif dance together as Shah Rukh watches them.

Needless to say, the post is a trip down memory lane, especially with the film’s iconic instrumental playing in the background.

Have a look:







