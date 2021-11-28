BBC changes term 'Megxit' to 'Sussexit' after Prince Harry's disregard

British Broadcast Company (BBC) has decided to replace the word 'Megxit' in the second part of the its royal documentary. Prince Harry had dubbed the term 'misogynistic.'

In episode two of The Princes and the Press, Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their royal duties will now be termed 'Sussexit'

"Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll," the Duke of Sussex had claimed in a previous interview.

The new episode of the documentary will air tomorrow and will shed light on the “circumstances around the decision of the Sussexes to step down from their senior royal roles”.