Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West's reunion attempt with meaningful gesture

Kim Kardashian seemingly shunned her estranged husband Kanye West's indirect offer of reconciliation, teasing him by enjoying another romantic date with her new beau Pete Davidson.

The 41 year-old reality star and her boyfriend were seen walking hand-in-hand in Santa Monica days after her rapper ex's sweet wish of rekindling relationship.

Kardashian was all smile during her outing with the comedian apparently responding to Kanye who is desperate to reunite with the mother of his children.



Kim looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she wore an open leather skirt over leggings, elbow-length leathers gloves, sunglasses with a baseball cap and a turtleneck, while carrying a small silver bag.

Giving more importance to her likely future partner with her stunning appearance as it was her version of a casual date night outfit.

On the other hand, Davidson looked dashing as she rocked a t-shirt, bomber jacket, jeans and a baseball cap as well, which read “Uncle Paulio's.” His nails were painted black.



The lovebirds ate in a private room, then got into Davidson's Lamborghini SUV after he held open the car door for her. They were photographed laughing and one snapshot had fans speculating Davidson might be sporting a hickey on his neck.

Kardashian and Davidson, who were first linked together in October, are dating and having a great time together. There are reports that Pete is going out of his way to make Kim feel special. While, Kanye seems to be jealous of her estranged wife's romantic outing with a new man.