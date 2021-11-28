Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui hints at quitting following show cancellation

Faruqui says he’s ‘done’ after 12 of his shows were cancelled due to threats

Munawar Faruqui, an Indian stand-up comedian who was jailed earlier for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, says he’s ‘done’ after 12 of his shows were cancelled due to threats.

According to The Hindustan Times, Faruqui’s upcoming show in Bangalore was canceled after police informed the venue management of a possible ‘law and order’ situation.

He had already sold 600 tickets to the show.





Faruqui took to Instagram on Sunday to caption a post, “Nafrat jeet gai, Artist haar gaya. (Hatred won, artist lost). I’m done! Goodbye.”

In the three-post series, he detailed the events leading up to his dejection saying, “Putting me in jail for a joke I never did to cancelling my shows which have nothing problematic in it. This is unfair.”

“We called off 12 shows in the last two months because of threats to venue and audience,” he added.

Faruqui went on to clearly state: “I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time. You guys were wonderful audience. I’m done. Goodbye.”