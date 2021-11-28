Shahid Kapoor details getting injured during ‘Jersey’ shoot; ‘got around 25 stitches’

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Jersey. Taking to his social media, the Kabir Singh actor expressed gratitude towards his fans after receiving overwhelming response on the trailer of his upcoming sports drama.

On Saturday morning, the Haider star conducted a live Instagram session and interacted with his fans. During the session, he opened up on shooting the film amid pandemic.

He also revealed that he went through a lot of injuries while shooting Jersey. He shared that he ‘busted’ his lower lip during the shoot.

During the interaction, one of his fans asked Shahid about his experience of training with a seasoned ball and it was then that the actor revealed the incident. The actor said, "I don't know how many of you know but I busted my lip on this film. My strongest memory of Jersey will always be that I felt that I will never look the same again."

“(The ball) busted my lower lip and we actually had to stop shooting for two months because of that. I had to get some 25 stitches. It actually took three months for my lip to feel normal -- it still doesn't feel normal. There's a part on my lip (giving fans a close look at it) which I feel like its dead. I can't move it. So I've given my blood to this film,” added the Padmaavat actor.

Shahid’s Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. The original movie stars Nani and the Hindi remake has Shahid in the lead. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Aman Gill, the film is all set to release in theatres on December 31, 2021.