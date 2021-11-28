Alec Baldwin hires attorney to tackle ‘Rust’ lawsuits

Baldwin is facing two civil suits after accidentally shooting a cinematographer on the sets of 'Rust'

Actor Alec Baldwin, who accidently shot and killed a cinematographer on the sets of his film Rust, has hired former Assistant US Attorney Aaron S. Dyer for civil suits in the wake of the shooting, reported Variety.

Dyer, who works for Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, has previously represented astronaut Buzz Aldrin after he punched a conspiracy theorist, and Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis who was accused and charged with racketeering.

Baldwin, an actor on producer on Rust, fatally shot Halyna Hutchins on October 21, and is since facing two civil suits; one by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and Gaffer Serge Svetnoy.

Mitchell said she suffered “physical and emotional injuries” at the shooting site, while Svetnoy claims that he was close to Baldwin when he shot Hutchins, causing him “physical and emotional harm”.

Hutchins’ family has not yet filed a lawsuit.