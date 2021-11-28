Alia Bhatt showers love on her ‘happy and safe place’ on birthday

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt showered elder sister Shaheen Bhatt with love on her 33rd birthday, calling her ‘My happy place. My safe place.”



Taking to Instagram, the Raazi actor posted a sweet throwback photo with her elder sister to wish her a very happy birthday.

Alia wrote, “Happy birthday my sweetie.

My happy place.

My safe place.

My mother

My best friend

My child.”

She continued, “I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love!”

“I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon,” Alia concluded.