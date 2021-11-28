GOT7 members surprise Young-Jae at his maiden solo fan meeting

South Korean band, Got7 may not be active anymore as a group but the members never miss out a chance to support each other’s as most recently, Jay B, Park Jin-Young, BamBam and Kim Yu-Gyeom took the charge to cheer up Choi Young-Jae.

Young-jae held his maiden fan meeting of his solo career debut to promote Colors from Ars on November 27.

A large number of fans attended the online event to have a glimpse of their K-pop idol but the most prominent attendance was marked by his former band mates who surprised the artist.

As soon as the four of them graced the stage, the Nobody Knows singer appeared happy to have their support as they all goofed around with each other, leaving fans rolling on the floor laughing.

Meanwhile, a Chinese member of the group, Jackson Wang was also made part of this reunion through a video call while Mark Tuan was the only member who was missing.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old singer also shared adorable photos of the handsome Korean men with his followers as he expressed gratitude.



