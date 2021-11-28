Experts speak out against BBC 'hatchet job' with ‘The Princes and the Press documentary

Royal experts recently spoke out about The Princes and the Press documentary 'hatchet job'.

Royal author and biographer Amanda Platell made this claim while speaking to host Amol Rajan.

There she clapped back against the way her interview went down for The Princes and the Press documentary.

During her chat, Ms Platell admitted that she sat for an interview of at least two hours of filmed conversation.”

But the final piece was taken completely out of context and edited down to “less than two minutes of selective quotes.”

the author also wrote a piece for the Daily Mail where she showcased her displeasure over the news.

In it she dubbed the documentary interview “a hatchet job” and even gave a unique spin to it, calling it "a hagiography."