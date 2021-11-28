Jennifer Lope, Ben Affleck feel ‘truly meant to be’ after first Thanksgiving together: source

Sources claim Jennifer Lopez is starting to feel that she and Ben Affleck are ‘meant to be together ever since their Thanksgiving dinner together.

This claim has been made by an insider, during a candid interview with People magazine.



Lopez has been busy filming for her upcoming Netflix thriller titled The Mother in Vancouver and flew back last minute for the holidays.

Lopez even included Affleck and both their kids in the festivities.

For those unversed, Lopez is a mother to two youngsters, Emme Maribel Muñiz 13, and Maximilian David Muñiz, 13.

Affleck also shares three children with his ex-wife Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.

Sources claim Lopez chose to jet down to LA for some decompressing since her last few weeks at work were really “intense.”

This trip comes shortly after the singer gave fans a live performance of her brand new single On My Way at the 2021 AMAs.