Scott Disick reunites with his model ex

Scott Disick could not stop hiself from dating as he enjoyed dinner with his model ex Christine Burke at Nobu Malibu after his recent split from Amelia Hamlin.

The 38 year-old star and his ex Christine were seen exiting Nobu Malibu on Friday night.

Scott was all smile with the 25-year-old model, who he dated back in 2016. He rocked a black bomber jacket, which he layered above a coordinating T-shirt and baggy trousers.

The reality star, who was out of scene after his recent breakup with Hamlin, looked dashing in casual outfit.

He elevated his look with a pair of grey trainers. He also wore an onyx baseball cap and a dazzling silver watch.

Meanwhile, Scott's new companion was looking smashing in a white vest top, which she teamed up with a matching knitted sweater before throwing a cream handbag over her shoulder.



The charming girl slipped her long legs into a pair of faded blue jeans featuring black crosses and clutched a brown tartan jacket. She wore a pair of pointed white shoes and completed her look with silver hoop earrings.

Scott Disick is reportedly 'dating around' following a split from Amelia Hamlin, 20, earlier this year and is said to be interested in several women. He reportedly connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends.