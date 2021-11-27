Celebrities eye to make large money from festive-themed gifts this Christmas

Celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and Dua Lipa, who are also business women, seem to make a very large amount of money from Christmas gifts.

Dua, 26, has dropped many seasonal gifts, including three rolls of wrapping paper at £15. The paper shows a cartoon image of Dua dressed as Santa next to a gingerbread pal and snowmen.

The Singer is also selling 12 “Happy Holidays” cards for £30, a £20 beanie hat, a £15 bauble, an £80 festive sweatsuit, a £30 stocking and £25 mug.

The British pop star - who is believed to be worth around £36millionis, is one of the many celebrities cashing in on festive themed merchandise this Christmas.

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney also eye to make a mint from festive-themed clothes, decorations and food as they are working on products as per demands on this Christmas.

Sparkly boots, festive jumpers, expensive wrapping paper and royal hampers are some of the gifts being pushed onto fans by these celebrities.

Dua, Kourtney and Victoria will be making a right sackload this Christmas from a blizzard of expensive gifts being targeted at fans.