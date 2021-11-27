Christina Applegate details her tough fight with multiple Sclerosis on 50th birthday

Actress Christina Applegate opened up on her multiple Sclerosis diagnosis and its side effects while thanking fans for their wishes on her 50th birthday.



Back in August, Applegate’s life changed after being diagnosed with the disease.

Taking to twitter, the Friends star penned a note highlighting her constant fight with multiple Sclerosis, "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey, But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless someone blocks it.”

She further added, "It’s been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you today. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine is currently on my pillow. But I will try.”

Fans took to the comments section to appreciate Applegate for keeping them updated about the situation and also revealed their own experiences with the disease.