Here's why Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange' is having reshoots

Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel film Doctor Strange has been delayed by a year due to reshoots.

The new Marvel instalment will now premiere May 5, 2022. While the delay has mainly been caused by coronavirus pandemic and restrictions, it is also liable for rolling of scenes the filmmaker thought could be better.

Speaking to a media outlet, Benedict Cumberbatch finally addressed the reshoots and delays.

"We're in the middle of reshoots," the actor told Empire magazine. "We're working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realise the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID etc.

"We were so delayed in production, because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower," concluded Cumberbatch.