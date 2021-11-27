Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding guest list

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be married on December 9 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Although neither of the two has confirmed details around their big day, sources close to the actors have unveiled some of the Bollywood bigwigs that are expected to attend the celebrity destination wedding.

"Katrina and Vicky's wedding is expected to take place on December 9 while the engagement, mehndi and sangeet ceremonies will take place on the 7th and 8th of December. It will be a blend of the traditional and modern with the couple planning everything down to the smallest details. It is the most special occasion of their lives and they want to be sure every memory is a treasured one," says a guest as per Pink Villa.

"Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple will also be there. While directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina's entourage. While KJo is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky's side, Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress' side," the guest adds.

The source continues, "Katrina's close friends Arpita Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri will also attend the wedding but their brother Salman, who encouraged this relationship and wedding, may not be able to attend as he is in UAE for a show."

"Katrina's buddy Ali Abbas Zafar is shooting in Dubai for his new project with Shahid Kapoor, so he may not be able to make it too for the wedding," concluded the source.