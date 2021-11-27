Ryan Reynolds donates to relief fund after B.C. flood in Canada

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is voicing support for Canada after devastating floods in British Columbia.

Turning to his Twitter on Friday, the Free Guy star said he and his wife, Blake Lively, have donated to the Canadian Red Cross’s B.C. flood relief fundraiser. The husband and wife garnered support from millions of their fans.

“My home Province of BC continues to face a crisis from the brutal #BCFloods,” he wrote.

"Homes, farms, schools, roads and vulnerable communities. Rebuilding will take time. Blake and I made a donation to@redcrosscanada. If you’d like to help, here’s a link," wrote Reynolds before adding a URL for fans.

On November 14 and 15 excessive flooding in B.C. killed five people and forced thousands from their homes. Cars, houses and critical infrastructure were destroyed and more than 20,000 livestock has died till date.

