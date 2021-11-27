Snoop Dogg pays tribute to Black painters in ‘Make Some Money’ video, watch

Snoop Dogg shot his Make Some Money music video in an art gallery to acknowledge the work of Black painters.
The music video of one of many collaborative songs from his recently-released album, The Algorithm, was unveiled on November 27.
The track also features Fabolous and Dave East as they hit the gallery, exhibiting remarkable works by notable artists including, Brianne Rose Brooks, William Villalongo, Azikiwe Mohammad, Mark Thomas Gibson, and Devin Troy Strother.
The hotly-launched set was released on November 19, marking the legendary rapper’s 19th studio album release.
The album also features other renowned names of music industry such as Mary J Blige, Wiz Khalifa, Blxst and Ty Dolla $ign.
Watch video here:
Talking about the collaborations, the Young, Wild & Free hit-maker said “There’s so much talent on this record. So many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” quoted NME.
“Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound,” he added.
