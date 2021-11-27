Amitabh Bachchan remembers father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 114th birth anniversary

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen talking very highly of his late father, famed Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. On the occasion of 114th birth anniversary of the celebrated writer, the Chehre actor took to his social media handle and poured out his heart in a touching post.

Taking to his social media on Saturday, Big B shared an unseen picture of one of his memorable moments with his father during his wedding with Jaya Bachchan.

In the picture, the Piku star was seen wearing a sehra as he looked at his father and smiled deep in conversation. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote on his personal blog site, “My Father, my all .. November 27th his birth in the year 1907 ..Which makes it his 114th Anniversary ..He is in the heavens, with my Mother and they celebrate .. as do we , in thought word and deed ..”

Sharing more details about the picture, the Badla star, 79, continued, "But first. Those rare moments when one would find himself rushing against the winds to prevent the distance between us and to close it down as soon as it can be.”

“The day of my wedding and his expression of fulfilment to not just be in congratulation but instead to be in the face of a belief, a chime, an ultimate season of love and great passion, of the quarries of the fears and conditionings of these deprived gym routines kart ..," he added.

Big B concluded his post by saying, "This could have been unknown for long facilitating years, to give not expected versions and lastly large scale informations of the insides ; but as time passed by, as does now , they explained purposely, the values of education and similarity ..Be in peace and love .."

The Kabhi Kabhi actor tied the knot with Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan) on June 3, 1973. The couple are dotting parents to two beautiful kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.