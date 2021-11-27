Shah Rukh or Salman Khan! Who will not attend Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.



The duo has invited over 200 guests for the 3-4 days wedding festivities.

According to a report by the Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan will be among one of the 200 guests attending Katrina and Vicky’s wedding.

The report citing a source close to Katrina and her rumoured beau Vicky, says Shah Rukh Khan may make a quick ‘entry and exit’ as the Zero actor will definitely not participate in entire festivities.

Another report claims that Salman Khan might not attend his Tiger 3 co-star’s marriage due to his hectic work schedule.

According to some media outlets, Vicky Kaushal, who is also a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina will exchange vows on December 9 at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The lovebirds have reportedly also invited Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and more.