Sania Mirza says she always receives warm welcome in Karachi

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik pose for photographers during the launch ceremony of their perfume brand in Karachi.

KARACHI: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Saturday said that she always received warm welcome in Karachi.

Talking to journalists following the launch of her husband’s perfume brand in Karachi, Sania Mirza said she has come to Karachi many times and have always been received warmly here.

Responding to a question, she said, “I want to win two more grand slams before retirement.”

Earlier, speaking at the launch ceremony, Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shoaib Malik has said that he has discussed his future plan with Babar Azam who “needs him in the squad”.

‘I am not thinking about retirement at all’

Malik said that he doesn’t want to drag around unnecessarily, but retirement is not in his immediate plans at the moment.

“I am not thinking about retirement at all,” he said.

“And this is not just my decision, the team captain also wants me in the team. I did discuss plans with him and Babar told me that he wants me so that he could prepare replacements and develop new players,” the former captain said.

The experienced all-rounder said that he has achieved a lot in his long career but there’s one thing that he’s missing in his cabinet.

When asked what’s that, Shoaib Malik said Cricket World Cup.

“The 50-overs world cup was something that I wanted to win but I couldn’t. I’ve been part of T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy wins, but couldn’t win the one-day World Cup,” he said.

Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODIs in 2019 after Pakistan’s campaign ended miserably without reaching the top four.

Recalling Pakistan’s performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the former captain said that every player gave his best to win this cup, but it wasn’t just their day in the semi-finals.

“We all wanted to win the cup, we all gave our best, but at the end of the day its game and one has to win and one loses, we were on the losing side in the semi-finals, unfortunately,” he said.

Replying to a question, Shoaib Malik said that he has hardly spent 3 or 4 years with his wife Sania Mirza in the married life of around 12 years due to professional commitments.

“Sometimes I am busy with Cricket and sometimes she’s busy with Tennis. And, this is something that I miss – opportunity to spend the time with family,” he mentioned.