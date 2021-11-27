Prince Charles leaving Prince George with ‘impressive gifts’: report

File Footage

Experts recently weighed in on all the ‘impressive’ gifts Prince Charles has been spoiling Prince George with over the years.



Royal expert Russell Myers made this claim during his interview with Express UK and was quoted saying, “The great thing was I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born.”

“So I thought I’d call it Prince George’s Wood. It is really for autumn colour and a bit of spring, but autumn is the magic up here.”

He also went on to say, “So finding all the trees and shrubs that turn an interesting colour is half the battle.”