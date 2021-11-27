Prince Harry unleashes ‘hot tongue of flame’ after hitting breaking point over Meghan Markle hate

Experts believe Prince Harry was forced to unleash his “hot tongue of flame” after he hit his breaking point over the hate Meghan Markle’s been getting in the media.

This claim’s been made by BBC’s royal correspondent Jonny Dymond in a Sky News documentary.

There he was quoted saying, “It was a hot tongue of flame, that statement, and that is not the way that a press advisor would have phrased anything. But [Harry] felt he wants to do it.”



This claims comes in reference to the bombshell clap back Prince Harry gave media outlets in light of the target practice they’ve been hitting Meghan Markle with.

At the time he claimed, “The past week has seen a line crossed. (Meghan) has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment.”

“Some of it has been very public ‒ the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”