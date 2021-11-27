Prince Harry hits back against the use of misogynistic term ‘Megxit’

File Footage

Prince Harry recently hit back against the blatant abuse of the completely ‘misogynistic’ term Megxit in the media.



The royal expressed his grief during his interview on the Wired panel.

There he started off by saying, "Maybe people know this and maybe they don't, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll.”

"More than 70 percent of the hate speech about my wife was driven by fewer than 50 accounts, and perhaps the most disturbing part of this was the number of British journalists who were interacting with them and amplifying the lies. But they regurgitate these lies as truth."

He also went on to say, "This campaign comes from people who know how to manipulate the algorithms, manipulate Twitter, stay under the wire to avoid detection and suspension.”

Before concluding the royal added, “This level of complexity comes from people who know how to do this stuff, who are paid to do this stuff."