Photos: Kourtney Kardashian goes on Thanksgiving ski trip with kids

Friday November 26, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian takes her children on a ski trip for Thanksgiving

By Web Desk
November 27, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian recently took her children on a ski trip for a Thanksgiving getaway.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star booked the trip for her and her three children, sons Mason Dash, 11, Reign Aston, 6, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 9.

The proud mom even shared glimpses of the entire holiday fun over on her Instagram account.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Kourtney shares her three children with her ex Scott Disick whom she dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.