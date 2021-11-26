 
close
Friday November 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian debuts TikTok with daughter North on Thanksgiving

Kim Kardashian launches her own Tiktok channel

By Web Desk
November 26, 2021
Kim Kardashian debuts TikTok with daughter North on Thanksgiving
Kim Kardashian debuts TikTok with daughter North on Thanksgiving

Model Kim Kardashian launched her own TikTok channel along with daughter North West as a major surprise for fans on Thanksgiving.

The mother daughter duo have named their account @KimAndNorth.

In their first post together, Kim was spotted playing around with products from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line known as Kylie Skin and was captioned "Spa Day" along with a pink heart emoticon.

The SKIMS founder’s TikTok account will surely get a lot of followers once it is fully updated with good content.

Kim and North’s account comes second in line from the Kardashian-Jenner family.