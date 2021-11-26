Kim Kardashian debuts TikTok with daughter North on Thanksgiving

Model Kim Kardashian launched her own TikTok channel along with daughter North West as a major surprise for fans on Thanksgiving.
The mother daughter duo have named their account @KimAndNorth.
In their first post together, Kim was spotted playing around with products from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line known as Kylie Skin and was captioned "Spa Day" along with a pink heart emoticon.
The SKIMS founder’s TikTok account will surely get a lot of followers once it is fully updated with good content.
Kim and North’s account comes second in line from the Kardashian-Jenner family.
