Vicky Kaushal’s cousin shuts down Katrina Kaif wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal’s cousin has categorically denied reports of his reportedly impending nuptials with Katrina Kaif just days before the rumoured wedding.

Dr. Upasana Vohra was asked about the mega-hyped wedding by Hindi publication Dainik Bhaskar, and she reportedly replied, “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place.”

“If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours,” she added.

According to Vohra, she has had a talk with her “brother” Kaushal recently, who has told her that “there is nothing like that”.

“I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment,” concluded Vohra.

We guess we’ll have to wait and watch if Kaushal’s family or the rumour mills are to be believed.

Until then, mark your calendars for December 9, which is when the wedding will be taking place according to Pinkvilla.