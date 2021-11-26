Dwayne Johnson pulls over his car to chat with fans on Thanksgiving

Dwayne Johnson recently stopped by a group of fans who were touring celebrity homes on Thanksgiving to chat with them.

The Rock shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen pulling over his car next to a tour bus as he interacted with passengers, asking, “Have you seen my house yet?"

Seeing the star up close, passengers were left stunned however one fan managed to answer, “No” to which the Red Notice star joked, “Ok cool, keep it that way."

Before hitting the road again, the 49-year-old actor added, “All right, you guys take care. Have a happy Thanksgiving!"

Adding to the caption of the post, he wrote “Enjoy my hood and I’m gonna get after this workout before we feast.”

Meanwhile, the Jungle Cruise actor recently gave his personal pickup truck to a Navy Veteran as he cherished ‘the moments that bring him the most joy’.





