Here’s what Salman Khan’s father thinks about Katrina Kaif wedding rumours

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had an interesting response when asked about his son’s ex-flame Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding plans with Vicky Kaushal, reported The Hindustan Times.
The veteran actor was reportedly asked about the couple’s impending nuptials in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar that specifically inquired whether the wedding was happening or not.
The Hindi-language publication was met with a subtly scathing response by Salim, who said, “What should I say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about.”
While Salim’s statement neither confirms nor denies reports about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, it is safe to say that the Khan family is likely to be privy to information regarding it; Katrina has remained close to the family.
