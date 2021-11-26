Anushka Sharma lauds Priyanka Chopra’s jokes in ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Anushka Sharma seemed impressed with Priyanka Chopra's jokes in Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Since November 23, the Netflix’s special has been creating a buzz on internet in which PeeCee roasted her hubby, Nick Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor shared a clip from the comedy special on her Stories and wrote, “How good are you in this @priyankachopra !!”, adding a pink heart emoji.

For those unversed, Chopra made some jaw-dropping jokes saying, “I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember.”

“I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there,” said the Quantico star.

The 39-year-old actor further said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him.”

“Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like,” she added.



