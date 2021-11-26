Paris Hilton 'grateful' to be a wife on Thanksgiving

American socialite Paris Hilton is marking Thanksgiving amid honeymoon with husband Carter Reum in Bora Bora.

The couple, who jetted off for their honeymoon shirtly after tying the knot earlier this month, keeps fans updating of their loved-up and mushy photos.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Paris turned to her Instagram to share a lengthy note to celebrate her growth as a woman and entrepreneur.

"Happy Thanksgiving! This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet. I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I’ve been shown, and I’m grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between. I’ve grown a lot and I am still evolving," wrote the reality TV star.

She added, "This month, I became a wife and I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way. "

"This next chapter will be my best to come, not only as a wife, advocate and business woman, but as the Paris I’m more and more proud to be every day," continued Paris.