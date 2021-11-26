BFFs Kareena, Karisma Kapoor & Malaika Arora celebrate Thanksgiving together

Bollywood glam queens, Kareena Kapoor-Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malika Arora, along with their other friends, celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The girl’s get-together, with a cozy dinner party was hosted at the Jab We Met star’s house in Mumbai.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena's friend and manager, Poonam Damania shared a photo in which, all the fashion divas could be seen posing together.
In the photo, the Good Newwz actress could be seen clad in a navy blue outfit with her hair left open. On the other hand, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star was seen sporting an off-shoulder top with stunning necklaces and perfect makeup and hairdo. She also shared a picture featuring Kapoor sisters-duo.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.
