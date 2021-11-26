Here’s who will play The Beatles in upcoming biopic ‘Midas Man’

The upcoming Beatles biopic Midas Man has found its Fab Four, reported The New York Post.
According to reports, the Sara Sugarman directorial will star Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and newcomer Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr.
It has also roped in Adam Lawrence to play Pete Best, the man who was fired from the group before they found success, and TV host Jay Leno as host Ed Sullivan who gave The Beatles their first gig in the US in the 60s.
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd will portray the band’s manager Brian Epstein who orchestrated their success and is the focus of the film.
Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner will also star in the movie.
Midas Man is produced by StudioPow and Trevor Beattie Films.
