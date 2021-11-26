Chris Hemsworth swoons over Elsa Pataky as she flaunts ‘fine European dining skills’

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky hit Prague for their romantic holiday and set some major couple goals with their loved-up pictures from the vacay on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Thor actor posted a selfie and a video of his beloved wife, munching on some ice cream as she smudged some of it on her nose.

The 38-year-old actor told his other half about the cream on her face but Pataky couldn’t wipe it off, responding to which Hemsworth joked, "It's all gone...Yum! You look good."

The father of three also gushed over his wife as he captioned the post, "Here in Prague, thankful to have my wife teaching me her fine European dining skills."

Meanwhile, Pataky also shared adorable snaps from the vacation featuring the couple’s a cute selfie and goofy moments of Hemsworth along with his twins.





