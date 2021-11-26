Adele gifts special tickets to teacher after concert reunion

Adele invited her former English teacher to a show in July after reuniting on stage during concert special

Adele gifted her former high school teacher special tickets to her upcoming Hyde Park show after reuniting with her on stage during the An Audience with Adele concert special, reported The Daily Mail.

The Hello singer has reportedly invited her former English teacher, Ms McDonald, who she says inspired her as a young girl, to the show next July, offering her diamond package tickets.

Adele was given a wholesome surprise earlier this month when actress Emma Thompson brought out Ms McDonald on stage at her first UK concert in four years, after asking Adele who inspired her as a young girl.

Sources close to the development told The Daily Mail, “After the ITV Audience With her team got Ms McDonald's number so Adele could reach out again.”

“Adele wants to make sure she and her family have the best time ever and wants nothing more than to treat Ms McDonald,” they added.