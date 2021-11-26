Britney Spears fiancé Sam Asghari ‘more thankful this year than ever’

Britney Spears fiancé Sam Asghari has said that he was more thankful this year than ever as the singer’s 13-year long conservatorship has ended.
In his message on Thanksgiving, Asghari, 27 said in his Instagram Stories, “I’m thankful everyday not just today! Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday!.”
“There are so many things I’m thankful for! More this year than ever…..Happy thanksgiving everyone.”
Earlier this month, Asghari had expressed his excitement after the court ended Britney’s conservatorship.
A Los Angeles judge terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star’s life for the past 13 years, handing back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate.
The ruling, greeted with raucous cheers and showers of pink confetti by Spears´ fans outside the downtown courthouse, ends a conservatorship long overseen by her father, and which the Toxic singer has described as abusive.
Sam and Britney got engaged in September this year after nearly five years of dating.
