Joe Jonas goofs around wearing a Turkey hat to celebrate Thanksgiving 

Joe Jonas got in festive mood as he shared a glimpse into his Thanksgiving celebration on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Sucker singer posted a short video on Stories in which he can be seen rocking a turkey hat as he grooved to Adam Sandler’s song playing in the background.
Not only this, the 32-year-old musician treated his followers with his dashing selfie, featuring a filter of two white bunnies as he channelled the holiday spirit.
Meanwhile, his next IG story showed his wife Sophie Turner and her bestie Olivia DeJonge rejoicing the fun time.
Turner,25, recently created a buzz with her roast on Netflix’s special Jonas Brothers Family Roast during which she targeted ‘purity rings’ the Jonas Brothers used to wear earlier in their careers.
