Thursday November 25, 2021
Queen's favourite Sophie Wessex stuns fans at royal reception

Sophie Wessex channeled her inner queen in royal outfit

By Web Desk
November 25, 2021
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, left fans proud and stunned as she channeled her inner queen at royal awards dinner on Wednesday.

She won hearts of royal fans with her decent fashion sense at the glittering event, channeling her inner queen in blue maxi gown.

The Prince Edward's wife looked gorgeous  in her  royal dress as she joined other members of the family at the biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall.

The mother-of-two, who's designated a key duty from the monarch, donned a gorgeous blue, floor-length maxi-gown that was cinched at the waist.

Sophie wore her famous blonde hair in a small bun that was tied at the back and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

She  accessorised with a set of diamond earrings and a silver brooch as well as a sparkling clutch bag, giving an impression of the monarch at the lavish event graced by several dignitaries.

Sophie Wessex stole the limelight at the glittering reception which was held in the Print room and the royal family joined members, veterans and specially invited guests for the event.