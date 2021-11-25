Varun Dhawan unveils his ‘wolf glare’ in ‘Bhediya’s first look

Varun Dhawan unveiled his first look in his upcoming movie Bhediya on Thursday as he shared the film's poster on Instagram.

The Student of the Year actor also changed his name on the platform to match with the movie’s title.

Dhawan shared the poster of the film and captioned, “#BHEDIYA, A piece of me #Bhediyafirstlook. In cinemas 25th November 2022.”

The Coolie No.1 actor’s mystically glowing yellow eyes, revealed in the posted, are already catching everyone’s attention and Alia Bhatt is not an exception as she dropped fire emoticons under the post.



The film, helmed by Amar Kaushik, was initially set to hit theatres in first six months of 2022 however due to heavy visual effects work, it was postponed to November.