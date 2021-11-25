Kareena Kapoor burns insane calories with this workout. Watch!

Kareena Kapoor is the ultimate fitness enthusiast in Bollywood and the diva proved it yet again with her latest Instagram post.

The mother-of-two took to the photo-sharing app on Thursday to upload a mind-blowing video of her nailing the ultimate yoga asana, the Surya Namaskar (or the Sun Salutation), a whopping 108 times!

“108 Surya Namaskars done. Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight,” Kareena captioned the video.





The Surya Namaskar comprises of 12 different yoga poses and is thus considered one of the most beneficial yoga asanas.

It helps lose weight, strengthens the back and muscles, lowers blood sugar levels, and also improves metabolism and blood circulation!

According to The Times of India, 30 minutes of Surya Namaskar can burn more than 400 calories.

That is one well-earned pumpkin pie for Kareena!