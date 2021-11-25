Gwen Stefani shares plans for first Thanksgiving after marriage with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is ready to celebrate this year’s Thanksgiving in Oklahoma as she headed to her hubby’s home state for the first time since tying the knot with Blake Shelton.

During her conversation with ET, the No Doubt singer talked about her holiday plans as she shared, “We leave next week to go to Oklahoma, it's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding.”

The Rich Girl singer also seemed excited to celebrate the joyous time as she shared, "We have a new house there. We have, like, a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

Getting candid about turkeys her family will munch on, Stefani said, “They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped.”

“It’s all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do. I know one thing is we never did mac and cheese, but we're doing mac and cheese. That's the new added. Every year I feel like we add something new in," she added.