‘That’s So Raven’ co-stars Raven-Symone, Adrienne Bailon to reunite in new sitcom

Former co-stars Raven-Symone and Adrienne Bailon will reunite for the upcoming season of a sitcom

Fans of That’s So Raven are in for a treat!

TVLine on November 24 reported that former co-stars Raven-Symone and Adrienne Bailon will be reuniting for the upcoming season of the show’s spinoff Raven’s Home.

Adrienne, who appeared as Raven’s bully Alana on the original show, will reprise her character in the new sitcom that follows an adult Raven with two children.

She will now be seen as the principal of the school that Raven’s son will be enrolled in.

Expressing excitement at the reunion, Adrienne told TVLine, “I've always been hopeful about playing Alana again, so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true.”

Adrienne also gushed about how much she loves working with Raven, specially after 20 years since The Cheetah Girls.

“We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!” she added.

The release date for the upcoming fifth season of Raven’s Home has not been decided yet.