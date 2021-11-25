Gigi Hadid steps out with Bella in NYC after Zayn Malik family dispute

Earlier in a statement, Gigi said and Zayn will do what is best for their daughter, Khai/File footage

Gigi Hadid stepped out with her sister almost a month after news broke out that Zayn Malik was involved in an altercation with her mother, Yolanda.



The supermodel was seen exiting a photo shoot with her younger sister in New York City on Monday.

Gigi was snapped in a bold, bright-red Versace jumpsuit, layered over a black turtleneck and a black beanie.

Earlier in a statement, Gigi said and Zayn will do what is best for their daughter, Khai.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," her rep said about the couple's daughter. "She asks for privacy during this time."

On the other hand, according to TMZ, Zayn was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving Yolanda into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain."

He ultimately pleaded no contest to four charges of "harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose."