What stores, restaurants are open on Thanksgiving this year, find out here

Thanksgiving this year has to be different! That’s what people in the United States have been praying for as they countdown to the national holiday.

However, major retailers and fast-food chains ringed the alarm of disappointment as they announced to keep their doors shut.

Last year, many department stores and restaurant didn’t entertain any customers due to Covid-19 precautions.

Walmart, earlier this year, announced to a give a day off to its staff on the occasion as a ‘thank you’ gesture.

In addition, Best Buy, JCPenney and Kohl's have also decided to not open its stores on Thanksgiving.

Down below is the list of stores that customers should avoid going to as these will remain closed during the festival:

• Ashley Furniture

• Bath & Body Works

• Barnes & Noble

• Bed Bath & Beyond

• BJ's

• Bloomingdale's

• Boscov's

• Burlington

• Costco

• Harbor Freight

• Hobby Lobby

• Home Depot

• IKEA

• JCPenney

• Joann

• Kohl's

• La-Z Boy

• Lowe's

• Macy's

• Menards

• Michaels

• Neiman Marcus

• Nordstrom

• PC Richard & Son

• Sears

• Staples

• Sur La Table

• True Value

• Ulta Beauty

• Value City Furniture

• Victoria's Secret

• Walmart

• West Marine

• World Market

Meanwhile, following are the retailers and stores who have decided to keep their doors open under modified hours and with some special rules to avoid massive spread of the virus:

• Big Lots

• CVS Pharmacy

• Cabela's

• Family Dollar

• Kmart

• Meijer

• Rite Aid

• Walgreens

Here’s a list of restaurants and dine-in places that will continue to entertain customers on Thanksgiving:

• Bonefish Grill

• Carrabba's Italian Grill

• Chipotle Mexican Grill

• Chuck E. Cheese

• First Watch

• Little Caesars

• Olive Garden

• Outback Steakhouse

• Panera Bread

• Red Lobster

• Taco Bell

• Tijuana Flats