Benedict Cumberbatch calls out toxic masculinity in men: 'It's important'

The actor revealed we need to change our mindset/File footage

Benedict Cumberbatch slammed toxic masculinity prevailing in men in the society.



In a recent appeance at Sky News about his new movie The Power of the Dog, the actor revealed we need to change our mindset.

"We need to fix the behaviour of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit," he said.

"I think it's ever relevant, and in a world that's questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it's even more important," Cumberbatch continued.



However, he also touched upon the need of dealing with how society addresses problems of abuse and injustice.

“There is not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line — maybe not now, but somewhere along the line — we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behaviour to fix the men,” he said.