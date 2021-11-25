Courteney Cox joins beau Johnny McDaid for dinner date before Thanksgiving

American actress Courteney Cox is spending some time with boyfriend Johnny McDaid ahead of Thanksgiving.
The duo stepped out for some Japanese food in Malibu Wednesday night. The couple, that has dated on-and-off since 2013, enjoyed private time during dinner date at Nobu.
Courteney and Johnny got engaged in 2014 before announcing their split in December 2015. However, the couple reconciled the following year.
Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, the Friends alum clarified that she is now just dating Johnny for the time being.
"He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” Courteney clarified. “We broke off our engagement and he moved to England. Then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything’s better." She added, "The distance — after that breakup, we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot."
The song debuted in late November 2019 and topped the weekly Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks
Joe Jonas was showed no mercy on Netflix’s special, 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'
G-Eazy revealed the death of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, in an emotional note posted on Instagram
Suhana Khan returned to Instagram with her first post since celebrating her brother Aryan Khan's bail weeks ago
Experts highlight the possible side effects of the Astroworld tragedy on Travis Scott
Meghan Markle’s personal PR team working to get her story out before press brawl gets worse