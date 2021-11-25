'Heartbroken' Suhana Khan shares emotional post as she leaves New York

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a popular star on social media. The star kid, who often treats her fans and followers with her super glam pictures, recently expressed her love for New York City in her latest post.

On Thursday, Suhana, 21, who had been studying filmmaking at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts since 2019, took to her Instagram handle and shared a new post that hinted that she has to bid farewell to New York.

In her emotional IG post, the young star kid shared a black-and-white picture of a moving truck, with the lines, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it. In the caption, she added a broken heart emoticon.

The comments on the post were limited but many of Suhana’s friends wished her best for her future journey. “You’re going to do amazing things,” one wrote. “Good luck girl!” another commented.

Earlier, sources had revealed that Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial adaptation of the Archies comics. The Dil Dhadakne Do director will be working on the project for Netflix alongside Reema Kagti.